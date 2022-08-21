MOJAVE — Scaled Composites has come a long way since aircraft designer Burt Rutan started it in a Mojave storefront with six employees, in 1982.

Now, 40 years later and employing some 300 people, the company retains its Mojave roots as a major tenant at the Mojave Air and Space Port, where it has continued to fly an average of one new aircraft design each year.

