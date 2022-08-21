MOJAVE — Scaled Composites has come a long way since aircraft designer Burt Rutan started it in a Mojave storefront with six employees, in 1982.
Now, 40 years later and employing some 300 people, the company retains its Mojave roots as a major tenant at the Mojave Air and Space Port, where it has continued to fly an average of one new aircraft design each year.
“Being able to go out at least once a year and watch a brand new airplane take off on the runway, that’s why I’m still here,” Scaled President Cory Bird said of his 37-year tenure with the company.
Scaled Composites was built on Rutan’s pioneering work creating composite airplanes for home builders. This method layers a foam core with the plastic composite material to create a very strong, light material for aircraft fabrication.
“(Rutan) looked at that as the best medium to go into business here at Scaled to build rapid demonstrators and prototypes,” Bird said.
Shortly before his retirement, in 2011, Rutan told the Antelope Valley Press he was proud not only of his aviation achievements, but also his entrepreneurial success.
“Scaled — I’m very, very proud of this — has been profitable continuously since ’82,” he said.
Rutan’s retirement came four years after the company was acquired completely by defense giant Northrop Grumman. His philosophy lives on, however, and Scaled enjoys a measure of autonomy under the Northrop banner.
“Scaled has to be different than the primes (aerospace companies). In every department, in every discipline, we have to be a little different in order to be of value to them,” Bird said.
One difference at Scaled is that the engineers designing a plane work side-by-side in small teams with those who are building and testing it.
“When you come to work at Scaled, you really have to wear a lot of different hats,” Bird said. “A lot of engineers follow the program all the way through flight test.”
Rutan’s philosophy encouraged finding creative solutions in designing aircraft. This has sometimes led to the unusual-looking aircraft the company has been known for, such as the high-altitude, long-endurance Proteus.
Resembling a leggy bug, Proteus was built in 1997 as a telecom platform for providing broadband service, and therefore required a clear field of view for its large antenna.
“You’ve got the mission and the airplane kind of designs itself,” Bird said.
The aircraft continues to be used as a platform for testing other technologies, with a pod to carry various sensors and other payloads.
“It’s a workhorse for us. I would call Proteus a national asset with regards to what it does for the government in (testing) sensors, payloads,” Bird said.
The reputation for creativity led to other types of projects, as well, outside of the aerospace field.
In 1988, Scaled contributed the solid wing mast to the Stars and Stripes catamaran, the America’s Cup challenger for sailor Dennis Conner, which won the Cup that year.
The company also created a low-emissions concept car for General Motors called the Ultralite, in 1992, which saw duty in the Sylvester Stallone movie “Demolition Man.”
“We’ve done all kinds of things, but our niche is absolutely aerospace,” Bird said. “Along the way, we tried real hard to pick programs that were either milestones in flight or record-breaking.”
Among these was the Virgin Atlantic GlobalFlyer, the successor to Rutan’s Voyager aircraft, which set the record for the first nonstop, unrefueled transglobal flight with his brother Dick and Jeana Yeager at the controls.
The GlobalFlyer was designed for pilot Steve Fossett to perform the same feat, only solo and faster. Fossett completed the record-breaking flight, in 2005, 19 years after Voyager.
Perhaps the most famous Scaled Composites design, however, is SpaceShipOne, the first privately funded manned craft to reach space, in 2004. Its trio of suborbital spaceflights secured the $10 million Ansari X Prize and worldwide recognition.
It is among the nearly dozen Scaled creations now displayed in museums across the nation.
“A lot of those were high-visibility and attracted a lot of really, really talented folks to Mojave, engineers from all over the country,” Bird said.
However, in recent years, Scaled’s work has been largely in the defense industry and not publicized. This has made recruiting talent harder than before.
“I will tell you we’re just as creative as we were on some of the (publicized) commercial stuff,” Bird said. “The guys are having a lot of fun that are here.”
Employment at Scaled is around 300 people, about half its peak when developing the world’s largest airplane for Stratolaunch, in the mid-2010s.
The company is actively recruiting talent.
“We’re starting to pick up some pretty cool projects,” Bird said.
He would like to see that expand into something more visible, supplying military hardware, such as unmanned vehicles, partnering with parent company Northrop Grumman.
“The desire is to have a turn-key system: designed, built and maintained for the warfighter that is all a Scaled product,” he said.
While rapid prototyping, risk reduction and testing remain the core of the company, it is also engaged in some production of composite parts for other aircraft, providing stability “so we can go off and do some of the crazier things,” Bird said.
That production could be expanded to small lots of aircraft frames.
“We’ve grown up a lot in 40 years,” he said.
