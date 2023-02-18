Plane Crazy — February 2023

Ana Benet, chase pilot for Stratolaunch, will share what it is like to fly alongside the behemoth aircraft, the largest by wingspan in the world, during today’s Plane Crazy event at the Mojave Air and Space Port. The presentation will also be available via Zoom.

 Photo courtesy of Stratolaunch

MOJAVE — From vintage airplanes to luxury cars, the Mojave Air and Space Port will have it all today, during the monthly Plane Crazy event.

Dubbed “Wings and Wheels,” today’s gathering will feature dozens of Ferraris on display from the Southeast Region of the Ferrari Club of America, alongside historic aircraft near the flight line and in a designated area of the parking lot to the east of the administration building.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.