MOJAVE — From vintage airplanes to luxury cars, the Mojave Air and Space Port will have it all today, during the monthly Plane Crazy event.
Dubbed “Wings and Wheels,” today’s gathering will feature dozens of Ferraris on display from the Southeast Region of the Ferrari Club of America, alongside historic aircraft near the flight line and in a designated area of the parking lot to the east of the administration building.
The free, family-friendly event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Adding to the “wings” part of the event, chase pilot Ana Benet will share stories and photos of her time flying with the massive Stratolaunch airplane, the world’s largest airplane by wingspan.
A former Air Force combat pilot who flew C-130s over Bosnia and Afghanistan, Benet flies a Cessna Citation jet alongside the Stratolaunch during every one of its test flights from the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The giant, twin-fuselage Stratolaunch aircraft, built in Mojave by Scaled Composites, is an aerial launch platform that will be used in hypersonic vehicle tests.
Benet’s presentation will begin at 11 a.m., in the Board Room of the administration building at the end of Airport Boulevard.
Plane Crazy Saturday is a monthly gathering of aviation enthusiasts presented by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation.
The educational event features a flight line filled with aircraft of varied types and vintages, available for visitors to see up-close.
This month, the Ferrari Club’s appearance is also a fundraiser for the Flight Test Museum Foundation. The Club will also tour the National Test Pilot School as part of the event.
