MOJAVE — Glider pilot Jim Payne has added more records to his amazing tally, this time in a unique fly-by-wire sailplane, the design of which makes it well-suited for distance.
The Nixus Project is the product of Brazilian aeronautical engineer Paulo Iscold, who enlisted his students at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, in the project.
With its long, thin wings, the sailplane is capable of long-distance flights, which led to Payne setting three distance and speed records in a 2020 flight.
Payne will talk about the Nixus Project at 11 a.m., Saturday, at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The program will be in the Airport Board Room, in the Administration Building at the end of Airport Boulevard. Seating is limited and reservations may be made at info@mojavemuseum.org or by calling 661-342-0604. A $2 donation is requested.
Payne’s presentation is part of Plane Crazy Saturday, a monthly gathering of aviation enthusiasts presented by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation.
The free, family-friendly educational event features a flight line filled with aircraft of varied types and vintages, available for visitors to see up-close.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the flight line with its displays is through the Voyager restaurant, in the Administration building. The restaurant opens for breakfast at 8 a.m.
Dogs and other animals, other than service animals, are not permitted on the flight line.
In 2018, Payne set an altitude record for a sailplane with a flight to 76,124 feet with the Perlan Project, the third such record by the team over the span of a week. It surpassed not only their own earlier feats, but also the maximum altitude flown by U-2 spy plane in 1989.
All three flights took the glider above the Armstrong Line, the point in the atmosphere above which an unprotected human’s blood will boil without the pressurized aircraft, according to an Airbus release.
