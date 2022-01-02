PALMDALE — A desire to bring to the conversation the voices of all communities in Palmdale is driving Wafiqah (Wafi) Shah, the city’s new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Specialist.
“I believe diversity, equity and inclusion ultimately benefits everyone,” Shah said.
Shah joined the city staff about two months ago, as Palmdale’s first diversity, equity and inclusion specialist, a position that was recently created.
“I just hope to enact change in any way that we can, whether it’s through hiring, through creating opportunities, through making sure the programs that we have are doing better … having more voices at the table and making sure the folks that are at the table are getting what they need to thrive,” Shah said.
Her job entails working with staff to ensure the policies, programs and practices are rooted in diversity, equity and inclusion and “making sure that we’re serving the community in the way that we need to and in the way that they need us to.”
The job also involves working with the community itself to ensure those needs are being met.
“I’m really trying to build rapport with the community to understand their needs,” Shah said.
One of goals is to ensure access to groups to have a voice in the city.
“It is always great to have more diverse perspectives,” she said.
“Diversity and inclusion are key values at the City of Palmdale and our City Council has made this a priority,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said. “Our community is incredibly and wonderfully diverse, so having Wafi join us is an important step in the process to ensure that everyone has a voice. She brings great energy, has a lot of wonderful ideas and is excited to be on our team.”
Shah brings to the job not only professional training and personal experience, but also a knowledge of the area.
Born in Inglewood, Shah moved to Palmdale when she was 10 years old, attending Chaparral Elementary and Knight High schools.
She went on to the University of California at Berkeley, graduating in 2017 with a degree in social welfare, with a double minor in public policy and education.
Majoring in social welfare may start out with a belief that “I’m going to save the world,” she said, but then you realize how much bureaucracy and systematic structures exist.
“Maybe this won’t be as easy as I thought,” she said with a laugh.
After graduation, Shah remained in Northern California for work, returning during the pandemic.
She was a research analyst for Butte College in Oroville, looking at data pertaining to marginalized students and their access to higher education, analyzing how programs — specifically equity policies — were helping such students thrive and succeed.
She also received equal opportunity employment training that specifically prepared her for the Palmdale job. This training helped her to understand how equitable hiring practices could attract and retain talent, she said.
Shah’s community college work experience also included active participation with a number of diversity-related organizations and training. She worked with the campus’ Queer and Safe Place Center, one of the few in the state.
“I’m very proud of my colleagues for helping get that off the ground,” she said.
Shah said her lived experience growing up as the eldest daughter in a low-income Pacific Islander family and the first generation of her family to attend college also helped to prepare her for the city role.
“A lot of my professional experience also ties in with how I view the world and my place in society, and how that informed how diversity, equity and inclusion really helps us in making sure that we create opportunity for folks,” she said.
The pandemic “exposed a lot of inequities that we were overlooking for the sake of normalcy,” she said. “(It) has shown us how we can do better and we need to do better for the sake of attracting and retaining talent and serving people.”
As she gets deeper into the new job, Shah is working with departments to look at policies to see where diversity, equity and inclusion can be implemented.
“I’m hoping to have more trainings,” she said, including what she termed “DEI 101” to familiarize staff with the terminology used and introduce herself.
Shah has also met with area Chambers of Commerce to learn more about the community’s needs and see where the city may partner on programs.
For example, she has plans to work with the Antelope Valley Black Chamber of Commerce on their Black History Month programs in February.
“I’m still in the process of learning and understanding the needs of the community,” she said. “I have a lot of ideas, but I do not want to overstep or speak over communities; instead I want to amplify their voices.”
Shah serves as the staff liaison to the city’s recently formed Human Rights Advisory Committee, which was formed to provide advice and recommendations to the Mayor, City Council and City Manager to increase awareness about diversity, equity, inclusion and human rights.
“They have a lot of great ideas and I have no doubt they’re going to do amazing things,” she said.
The City Council adopted a Human Rights Day proclamation declaring December Human Rights Month in the city.
“I feel like this role will grow as the field grows,” she said. “Diversity, equity and inclusion — if it was easy work, it would’ve been solved yesterday.”
