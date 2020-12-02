PALMDALE — The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station partnered with the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce, Antelope Valley Auto Mall, Tip Top Arborists and Antelope Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to fulfill the Christmas wishes of children in the community with the inaugural PLM Giving Tree.
The station invites members of the community to visit the Palmdale station lobby at 750 East Ave. Q and fill out ornaments with their child’s Christmas wish. Wishes can range from toys for a child to an essential family item such as clothing.
Once received, station personnel and the station partners will work together to attempt to fulfill your child’s Christmas wish.
