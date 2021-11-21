PALMDALE — The season of giving got started, Saturday, as dozens turned out to take part in the sixth annual Family Volunteer Day.
Food was sorted and baskets filled in assembly-line fashion in preparation for South Antelope Valley Emergency Services’s Thanksgiving basket distribution, which will be on Monday and Tuesday. The efficient operation readied the bags of food that will help feed some 400 seniors and families.
“Everybody talks about charitability, but it’s another thing to get up on a Saturday morning and help,” Giovanni Christon-Pope said as he sorted tomatoes into bags. “(It’s) a good habit to build.”
The volunteer day is a good reminder of the need to help that exists year-round, Andrea Rosenthal said.
“SAVES always does an incredible job of helping; this is a small way to help out,” she said.
The Jerez-Meza family of Palmdale helped pack the bags of food with holiday dinner items, as well as pasta, sauce, beans and other goods.
Having been in hard situations themselves before, this was a chance to give back, Karla Jerez-Meza said.
“This is great. There’s a lot of people that are less fortunate,” she said, working alongside her sons, Keith, 17 and Ryan, nine.
At the Chimbole Center, groups worked on “Cards from the Heart,” creating Thanksgiving cards for distribution to seniors and others, as well as prepared birthday boxes with cake mix and frosting and decorations to be handed out to SAVES families. Pets were not forgotten, with some assembling dog treat bags to be handed out at Yellen Dog Park.
Family Volunteer Day is an international event sponsored by generationOn. The global day of service celebrates the power of families who work together to support their communities, according to a city statement.
