PALMDALE — Supervisor Kathryn Barger spent part of Election Day in the Palmdale School District passing out iPads and shoes to students at Buena Vista Elementary School.
Buena Vista Principal Alusine Conteh arranged for the transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students to pick up their new technology and shoes.
“The community was so appreciative of what she did. She was involved. She was outside with the parents and children,” Conteh said.
Conteh added his students were in need of the technology.
Approximately 71 iPads and shoes were passed out. The iPads come with cellular service so there is no need for a separate WiFi hotspot.
Conteh said they will pass out the leftover shoes to foster youth this week. If there are any shoes left over beyond that they will be available to the community.
The iPads came from an allocation by Barger to provide digital technology for school districts using CARES Act dollars. Barger allocated 2,000 iPads and 4,800 Chromebooks to Palmdale School District. The Los Angeles County Office of Education serves as the lead on the distribution of digital devices to school districts throughout the county, Barger’s office said.
“I am thrilled to join Palmdale (School District) to help students connect, learn and grow through the distribution of much needed iPads and Chromebooks throughout the district,” said Barger, who represents Los Angeles County’s 5th district. “The County recognizes the need for these valuable resources and it was a privilege to allocate our CARES Act funding to support children and families in need of quality digital learning devices.”
