LANCASTER — Shoes provide comfort, protection and dignity and thanks to Bucker International, some 165 Lancaster School District families have new shoes.
The Texas-based nonprofit donated 721 pairs of shoes to the District’s neediest families, which consisted of those experiencing homelessness, foster and underprivileged families.
The families picked up the shoes at a distribution event held, Saturday, at the Welcome and Wellness Center.
“Our District is made up of 45% single household families and 44% of our families who rely on CALFRESH (government funded food program),” Rose Juarez, supervisor of operations for the Wellness Center, said.
In addition, 90% of the District’s families qualify for free and/or reduced meals. Of these, 165 attended the event, which was well-represented and supported by the community and Los Angeles County.
Lancaster Superintendent Paul Marietti interacted with families and LA County Library Director Skye Patrick showed support by having Librarian II Lani Revell provide over 300 books, book markers and library cards to those in attendance.
Director Jamie Lynn Flores and Sgt. Juan Martinez, sheriff’s liaison from the Sheriff’s Youth Foundation, provided entertainment for the children with a magic show, chess and checkers. Lancaster Sheriff’s Station commander Capt. John Lecrivain and LA Fire Department Station 33 delivered and helped distribute more than 300 toys and stuffed animals for the children.
Scholastic Publisher donated 2,000 books for the event. Britni Smith, executive director from Variety the Children’s Charity of Southern California, donated 500 boxed lunches.
In addition, Teresa Samaniego, vice president for ABC7, provided string bags with Spark the Love ornaments for the students. She also provided the students with $500 in snacks, which were donated by Walmart.
“This helped me save money and allows me to worry about other stuff,” Predon Walk, a single father, said. “Being given socks, sweaters, jackets and shoes are very helpful.”
He attended the event with two of his children. The mother of his children recently passed and he is displaced.
“Because of the help provided by the Welcome and Wellness Center, my kids will have shoes and clothes,” Alma Menjivar said. “I don’t have to worry about buying these things for them.”
She has four children, lives in extreme poverty and struggles to meet the basic necessities for her children.
ABC7 news reporter Leo Stallworth, who served as master of ceremonies for the event, shared his past struggles with similar situations the District’s students are facing today.
Donna Termeer, senior field deputy for LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, presented the District with a certificate of congratulations. Lancaster Deputy Mayor Shawn Cannon, who also serves as a field deputy representing state Sen. Scott Wilk, presented them a certificate of recognition.
“The impact of the partnerships was immediate and evident by the feedback provided by our families,” Juarez said. “They were overwhelmed with gratitude and expressed their appreciation for the generosity provided by all the organizations. We had a couple of our families who stayed for the entire event as they had nowhere else to go. The unwavering support and dedication from the providers is greatly appreciated and commendable. It truly takes a village and the village was present at this event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.