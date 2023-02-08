LANCASTER — Shoes provide comfort, protection and dignity and thanks to Bucker International, some 165 Lancaster School District families have new shoes.

The Texas-based nonprofit donated 721 pairs of shoes to the District’s neediest families, which consisted of those experiencing homelessness, foster and underprivileged families.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.