LAKE LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will kick-off its month-long virtual Girls Empowerment Conference, “I Matter,” at 4:40 p.m., Thursday.
This year’s virtual conference theme is “Girls with Dreams Become Women with Vision.” The conference is an annual tradition that encourages girls countywide, ages 11 to 18 years, to turn up the volume on their powerful and diverse voices and believe in a life of possibilities by lifting up their confidence, exploring pathways to college and building a vision for their future life goals.
The Girls Empowerment Conference begins with “Women in Leadership in Los Angeles County” — a virtual speaker panel led by LA County Parks and Recreation Director Norma Edith García-González. Panelists include Skye Patrick, LA County Library director; Amy Bodek, director of Regional Planning; Kristin Sakoda, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture; and Erika Anzoátegui, Los Angeles County alternate public defender
Throughout the month, girls will have the opportunity participate in free virtual workshops and book clubs, join virtual documentaries watch parties, listen to inspiring speakers, engage in facilitated dialogue and more. All girls are invited to join and participate in as many events as they would like. Every day in October will include an activity for girls to participate in:
• Monday: Documentaries and book clubs
• Tuesday: Live virtual workshops
• Wednesday: Videos related to the week’s theme
• Thursday: Live virtual panels of powerful speakers
• Friday: “Let’s Talk” videos and inspirational materials
• Saturday: Live virtual keynote speakers
Selected by young girls from the county’s Teen Program, known as Our SPOT, the weekly topics are as follows:
• Week one: Women leading the LA County/Women in leadership
• Week two: She got game/Women in sports
• Week three: Boss-ish/Women in business and entrepreneurs
• Week four: Shine bright like a diamond/Women in entertainment
• Week five: The power of her/Women in politics
Registration for the conference has already started.
For details or to register visit parks.lacounty.gov/gec2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.