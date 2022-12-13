Rodrick Armalin

Rodrick Armalin, Lancaster’s new public safety director, served 32 years with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, then two years as chief of police for the City of Sierra Madre.

LANCASTER — Lancaster Public Safety Director Rodrick Armalin chose a career in law enforcement after growing up in a household with a single mother and two older sisters.

“They just really instilled in me, especially my mom, the value of service,” Armalin, a self-proclaimed “proponent of girl power,” said.

