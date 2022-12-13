LANCASTER — Lancaster Public Safety Director Rodrick Armalin chose a career in law enforcement after growing up in a household with a single mother and two older sisters.
“They just really instilled in me, especially my mom, the value of service,” Armalin, a self-proclaimed “proponent of girl power,” said.
Armalin, a US Air Force veteran, served 32 years with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department before retiring from the department with the rank of captain. He then served two years as chief of police for the City of Sierra Madre. The city, in the foothills of the San Gabriel Valley, has a population of about 11,000 people. There are no drive-thru restaurants and no traffic lights.
After a couple of years in Sierra Madre, Armalin considered a career change out of law enforcement. He almost took a job as director of public safety with the Los Angeles Community College District. Then he found out that Lancaster was looking for a new public safety director after former Public Safety Director Lee D’Errico retired, earlier this year.
“When I found out about the city and the opportunity and what they were trying to do, I said, ‘This is it for me,’ ” Armalin said. “It’s a golden opportunity to do something very different and then have a real good positive effect, I believe, on some of the problems that are going on around here.”
“Rod comes to Lancaster with a breadth of experience that we are already taking full advantage of. Wasting no time, Rod has implemented multiple programs in the few short months he’s been with us — and the results we’re seeing are so positive,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “We look forward to future improvements Rod will implement as our public safety director and the positive impact it will have on our city’s future.”
Starting, next month, the city will add automated license plate reading cameras made by Flock Safety. The cameras analyze vehicle license plates, vehicle color and vehicle make, as well as objects such as roof rack and hubcaps, based on image analytics, which protects against stolen/removed license plates. The software transmits alerts for wanted plates and can set up alerts based on vehicle description without the need for a license plate.
“It gives you a real ability to narrow down and tell those deputies, ‘This is what you’re looking for and where it’s last been seen,’ ” Armalin said.
Armalin is in charge of implementing Lancaster’s vision of a hybrid policing model that focuses on community engagement. Residents will interact with community ambassadors assigned to certain blocks of the city. The roll-out of the hybrid program was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health restrictions. Armalin will work in partnership with the sheriff’s department.
“We’re going to bring a different approach,” Armalin said. “We want to deal with the root causes in the community; that’s the main focus of it.”
The hybrid program will add a social services component with city employees equipped to address domestic violence, children and family service issues, mental health and youth diversion.
“We’ve actually done a few projects already and we’re seeing great success with that,” Armalin said.
In September, Parris threatened to close the skatepark at Jane Reynolds Park due to vandalism there.
“We wasted no time starting on that,” Armalin said.
Public Safety and Parks, Arts, Recreation,and Community Services (PARCS) staff went door to door in the neighborhoods near Jane Reynolds Park to ask people about the parks.
“We got incredible feedback,” Armalin said. “We started addressing it from different approaches.”
Families are returning to the park. PARCS staff will also put on events to draw people to the park as well.
Homelessness is an ongoing issue for the city.
“Sad to say it’s probably one of the root causes to some of our crime issues,” Armalin said. “We have to figure a way to work around with that.”
Armalin would also like to grow the city’s youth programs. The city is exploring grants to bring in more funds to develop more options for youth, he said..
This past March, city officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lancaster Community Center, 44611 Yucca Ave. The center features 10 dedicated spaces including a teen space where teens can socialize, relax and collaborate. There is also a makerspace where residents can experiment with hands-on projects, materials, and tools including a 3D printer.
“They’ve been gradually opening up new classes, but they’re celebrating the first birthday, in March, and they really want to kick it off with a huge birthday celebration and ramp up their programming,” Communication Manager Jennifer Seguin said.
Armalin and the Public Safety Department are working on expanding the city’s Neighborhood Watch program. Participation dropped off the last two or three years due to the pandemic. Anyone who is interested being a Neighborhood Watch block captain can call the Public Safety Department at 661-723-6063 for details.
The city is also looking at adding its own version of public safety officers who will work with the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. They will respond to nonviolent crimes such as shoplifting incidents at local retailers.
“We want to have a positive effect on response times and a direct communication with the community,” Armalin said.
Armalin was familiar with Lancaster when he came here due to his experience with the sheriff department’s community oriented policing teams that worked in the area.
“I had several teams that came out here,” he said.
Armalin is also sympathetic to the thousands of people who commutes to jobs in Los Angeles or elsewhere. His mother was a commuter.
“They deserve our best; they absolutely deserve our best,” he said. “We’ve got to make this place as safe as possible.”
The city recently shut down a couple of illegal after-hours clubs that operated in businesses and caused problems that required a law enforcement response.
“We have a trouble location team, which includes the sheriff’s department and some of the county and state entities that deal with issues. When we find places like this we’re not going to allow this to exist in our city,” Armalin said.
Armalin is attending as many events as he can to engage with the community.
“We’re going to have a bunch of community events,” he said. “This community will see me at Neighborhood Watch meetings.”
Armalin cultivated community engagement over the more than decades with the sheriff’s department and also his time in Sierra Madre.
“The engagement part is a big piece,” he said, “We want to hear from the community now.”
Armalin witnessed tragedy during his more than three decades in law enforcement.
“Unfortunately I saw man at his worst but I’m so happy that I witnessed far more beautiful, caring moments,” he said.
That including seeing community members band together to take care of their communities and needy families as well as first responders and people such as domestic violence workers provide service and care.
“The best thing about it was to personally witness man at his very best and I’m so happy there was far more of that than the other things,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.