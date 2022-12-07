LLANO — A 14-year-old girl riding in an off-road vehicle was killed, on Saturday, when the vehicle collided with a Honda Civic on a dirt road, California Highway Patrol officials reported.

The girl was riding in a Polaris RZR, a four-seat off-road vehicle, with three others, westbound on an unincorporated dirt road east of 165th Street East and south of Avenue V. At about 4 p.m., a Honda Civic driven by Percy Yancor, Jr., 31, of California City, was northbound on 165th Street East, also south of Avenue V, when the two vehicles collided for reasons still under investigation, CHP officials reported.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.