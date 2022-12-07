LLANO — A 14-year-old girl riding in an off-road vehicle was killed, on Saturday, when the vehicle collided with a Honda Civic on a dirt road, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
The girl was riding in a Polaris RZR, a four-seat off-road vehicle, with three others, westbound on an unincorporated dirt road east of 165th Street East and south of Avenue V. At about 4 p.m., a Honda Civic driven by Percy Yancor, Jr., 31, of California City, was northbound on 165th Street East, also south of Avenue V, when the two vehicles collided for reasons still under investigation, CHP officials reported.
The broadside crash caused the Polaris to overturn. As a result, the 14-year-old girl, identified as Daisy Cruz Torres of Palmdale by the Los Angeles Coroner’s office, was fatally wounded and pronounced dead at the scene. The three others in the vehicle — the driver, Carlos Cruz Torres, 23, and passengers Christa Smith, 20, and a 17-year-old girl — suffered major injuries and were taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center.
The driver of the Honda had moderate injuries and refused transportation to the hospital, CHP officials reported.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation. The use of alcohol or drugs is not suspected to have been a factor.
This is the 43rd person killed so far, this year, in the Antelope Valley CHP Office’s jurisdiction, which includes all the roadways in the unincorporated Los Angeles County areas and all state highways in the Valley.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Officer J. Gonzalez at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
