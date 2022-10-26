WESTMINSTER — A 14-year-old girl was arrested, Tuesday, after she brought a loaded handgun to a high school, police said.
The girl showed the gun to a student in a restroom at Westminster High School in Orange County at around noon, although she didn’t make any threats and nobody was hurt, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the Orange County Register reported.
School staff were alerted, took the gun and detained the girl, police said.
The girl didn’t attend Westminster but is a student at Fountain Valley High School.
It wasn’t immediately clear why she was on the Westminster campus.
The girl, who wasn’t named because she is a minor, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon at a school, being a minor in possession of a handgun and carrying a concealed firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.