SAN DIEGO — A gunman in downtown San Diego shot and killed one person and then walked another block and opened fire again, wounding four people before bystanders and later police took him down, police said Friday.
Travis Sarreshteh, 32, was arrested after the Thursday night shooting and was taken to a hospital for injuries after being tackled by two bystanders before police used a Taser to subdue him, said police Chief David Nisleit. The suspect fired a self-made, unregistered ‘ghost gun.’
The attack was “an unprovoked and isolated incident,” Nisleit said.
The gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m. in the busy Gaslamp Quarter, a downtown nightlife district. Nisleit said there would be an increased police presence in the area in coming weeks.
Police found a man fatally shot in a valet area outside a hotel when they received calls that more people had been shot about a block away, police spokeswoman Lt. Andra Brown said. The gunman got into a confrontation with a group of men and opened fire, wounding four others.
