PALMDALE — Memorial Day may be only days away, but the city and its partners in the Los Angeles County Sheriff and Fire departments are already looking ahead to the Fourth of July holiday and the attendant explosion of illegal fireworks activity.
“We’re seeing fireworks starting earlier and earlier each year,” Palmdale Public Safety Supervisor Kery German said, during a press conference regarding fireworks, on Thursday.
Illegal fireworks, those without the state Fire Marshal seal designating them as “safe and sane,” are those that shoot into the air and make loud noises.
“There’s a significant difference between safe and sane and illegal fireworks,” German said. “(Safe and sane) are not the explosions that you’re hearing that sound like mortar blasts. You’re not going to see them going up into the air.
“Those are the illegal fireworks and those are illegal 365 days a year,” she said.
While the problem is most acute around the July Fourth holiday, enforcement of the fireworks regulations is a year-round effort.
“We’re looking for the fireworks being sold,” Palmdale Sheriff Station Capt. Ron Shaffer said.
Residents are asked to report the “chronic offenders,” those who regularly are known to be using illegal fireworks, so deputies can speak to them before they start lighting them off on the Fourth, he said.
Residents may call the Palmdale Sheriff’s station at 661-272-2400 or use www.lacrimestoppers.org to report locations.
Deputies will also be deployed in saturation patrols to attempt to catch illegal fireworks use.
“Be considerate of your neighbor; don’t set off the fireworks. Don’t waste the time to buy them,” he said.
Illegal fireworks are a public safety issue, for numerous reasons. Among the most immediate is the danger posed to the user, as there is little quality control with these products and they pose a danger of errant explosions, Los Angeles County Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Tom Stukey said.
Especially given the extreme drought conditions, fireworks pose a threat for fires. The department answers calls for numerous fires each holiday, he said, which diverts resources from other services.
The sights and sounds of fireworks, especially, are harmful to pets and may be harmful to many residents such as veterans and those with some mental health issues, Shaffer said.
“During this time of year, animals will do anything to get away from that noise,” German said. “It is critical that your animals — cats and dogs — have a collar with an up-to-date ID with your information and a phone number on it.”
Instead of using fireworks themselves, residents are encouraged to enjoy the free professional fireworks display at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds on July 4.
“It really is the safest way to celebrate,” Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa said.
In most areas of Palmdale, safe and sane fireworks, sold by nonprofit organizations at city-sanctioned booths, are legal for sale and use only during a limited time, from noon, on June 28, through noon, on July 5. They are considered illegal at any point outside this time frame, German said.
“If you’re purchasing fireworks out of the back of a vehicle, or in Nevada, more than likely those are illegal,” she said.
Palmdale is the only area in the Los Angeles County portion of the Antelope Valley where the safe and sane fireworks may be used; even the safe and sane kind are not allowed in Lancaster or any of the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, including Quartz Hill, Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles, Sun Village, Pearblossom, Acton, Aqua Dulce and the Lakes communities. This includes pockets of unincorporated county areas within the Palmdale city limits.
In addition, all fireworks are prohibited in some areas of Palmdale, generally the Anaverde area, areas south of the California Aqueduct and certain locations on the city’s west side, primarily in Rancho Vista.
An interactive map showing the excluded area is available on the city Web site, www.cityofpalmdale.org/Fireworks. Residents may type in their address and see if the legal fireworks are allowed where they live.
Residents may also call the city’s Public Safety Department at 661-267-5170 for information about where safe and sane fireworks are allowed.
Palmdale began the “If you light it, we’ll write it” campaign to inform residents of the illegal fireworks enforcement and accompanying fines.
Already this year the city has issued three citations for illegal fireworks use, German said. Last year, the total number of citations issued was close to 80.
Fines for illegal fireworks use in Palmdale begin at $2,500 and are cumulative, increasing with each offense, with potential fines up to $17,500.
“Usually, when somebody hits that third (offense) fine, somebody’s going to jail, as well,” German said.
Residents who have the address of a habitual illegal fireworks user are asked to contact Palmdale’s code enforcement office’s 24-hour phone line at 661-267-5234.
Reports may also be filed to the city Web site, www.cityofpalmdale.org, and search for “fireworks.”
Code enforcement officers, if they don’t see it happen and therefore cannot issue a citation, will use door hangers to notify residents that the city is aware of illegal fireworks use and inform them of the regulations and possible consequences.
Illegal fireworks use may also be reported to either the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466 or to Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s Antelope Valley office at 661-726-3600.
