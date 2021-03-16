Latest News
- Local business to clean up Lancaster
- Men charged in assault of now dead Capitol officer
- Usual Suspects
- Desert Christian boys win McFarland XC Invitational
- FBI looks at Nashville bomber’s psyche
- Merkel’s party faces election ‘wake-up call’
- Second front briefs, March 16, 2021
- Psychologist and ‘Queen of Dreams,’ dies
Most Popular
Articles
- Lancaster launching organization to help homeless
- LA opens first tiny home village to ease homeless crisis
- Lottery results, March 13, 2021
- Kern County man found guilty of murder
- AV Hospital welcomes back visitors
- Fairgrounds vaccination site opens
- Man dies in custody at Palmdale station jail
- Rescue dog in running for America’s Favorite Pet
- Palmdale seeks applications for Public Arts Commission
- Drive-thru vaccine clinic set in Palmdale
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Change your heart health in three months or less (3)
- Trump tax returns released in New York (2)
- Students welcomed back to school (2)
- Conservative gathering to feature false claims (1)
- Deputies continue focus on Avenue S corridor (1)
- Pace of spending for aid is $43,000 every second (1)
- Six Dr. Seuss books are being pulled (1)
- Drive-thru vaccine clinic set in Palmdale (1)
- Four PSD schools set to reopen (1)
- Biden rolls dice with relief package (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.