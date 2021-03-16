Gyms Open

Photo courtesy of Matthew Jones

Planet Fitness member Viviana Tovar works out at the Palmdale club on Monday, after Los Angeles County lifted restrictions allowing gyms and fitness establishments, including yoga and dance studios, to reopen for indoor operations with up to 10% occupancy. “We are extremely excited to welcome back all of our members to Planet Fitness,” owner Matthew Jones said. “We are following all appropriate safety measures and guidelines to ensure all of our members and staff have a positive and safe experience.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.