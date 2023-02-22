LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Economic Development & Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) returns Friday with its annual Spring Business Summit, bringing a wealth of local and regional updates and economic forecasting.
Sponsored by the Antelope Valley Transit Authority, the event is from 7 a.m. to noon at the AV Fair & Event Center, 2551 West Ave. H.
During the summit, the organization will continue its tradition of honoring an outstanding individual for their contributions to the community, while meeting changing circumstances and challenges in the Antelope Valley.
“Honorees are individuals who reject the idea of doing things a certain way because ‘that’s how we’ve always done it;’ Rather, they challenge the status quo with determination, innovation, and creativity — overcoming obstacles and changing the landscape through collaboration and strategy,” AV EDGE Executive Director Drew Mercy said in a statement announcing this year’s honoree.
The 2023 Navigating Change Award will be presented to Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist.
A lifelong Valley resident, Crist owns an insurance brokerage firm and is active in a variety of local organizations, including the Antelope Valley Sheriff’s Boosters, Kid’s Charities of the Antelope Valley, Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction and Fallen Heroes Ride.
He was first elected to the Lancaster City Council in 2010 and appointed vice mayor in 2012. As an elected official, he serves on the Antelope Valley Transit Authority, Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District and the Antelope Valley Fair’s Joint Powers Authority Board of Directors.
“I share this recognition on behalf of the countless people, businesses and corporations who volunteer their time, treasure, blood, sweat and tears in protecting this community today, tomorrow and for generations to come,” Crist said.
Highlighting the Spring Business Summit is keynote speaker Steve Forbes, the business entrepreneur, award-winning author/journalist and chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media.
He will address the current economic situation and provide insight and strategic advice for business growth and success in today’s challenging times.
In addition to sharing his professional insights on the current economic outlook, Forbes will discuss “Leadership Lessons from Ancient Leaders.”
Returning to this year’s event with the economic forecast is economist and author Robert Eyler, president of Economic Forensics and Analytics, specializing in public policy analysis for private business firms and governments.
He is also professor of Economics at Sonoma State University and has been a visiting scholar at the University of Bologna and Stanford University.
Eyler is a forensic economist who is often called upon by national media for his insight, financial forecasting expertise and to provide economic impact analyses for both private firms and public entities to help guide public policy.
The half-day program will also feature an in-depth panel discussion including leadership speakers from the City of Lancaster, City of Palmdale, Los Angeles County and Kern County and key highlights from state and federal representatives.
Additional topics will include a regional economic forecast and a comprehensive real estate market overview.
Individual tickets start at $100 for AV EDGE members and $120 for non-members. Visit avedgeca.org to purchase tickets and event details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.