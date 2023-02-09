One of the benefits of getting married on Valentine’s Day is that forgetting a wedding anniversary is unlikely.
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk will perform same-day marriage licenses and civil ceremonies on Valentine’s Day, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., at the Norwalk headquarters, 12400 Imperial Highway.
Consider it a destination wedding for those whose budgets are more local than exotic.
Same-day marriage licenses and ceremonies are only available at the Norwalk headquarters. Appointments are required at the branch office locations.
Couples are encouraged to complete the online marriage license application, to expedite the process (at https://marriage.lavote.net/MLS/), before visiting the Norwalk headquarters.
The fee for a wedding ceremony is $35 and the fee to purchase a marriage license is $91 for a public license and $85 for a confidential license.
