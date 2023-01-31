Mattress collection

Used mattresses are piled on the ground and stored in a truck during an August 2021 mattress collection event at Los Angeles County Public Works Department Road Maintenance Yard 557 in Palmdale.

 Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Public Works

Antelope Valley residents can clear out old mattresses and box springs through four free recycling events in February and March starting, this Saturday, in Littlerock.

On Saturday, mattresses and box springs may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at  Los Angeles County Public Works Yard No. 558, 8505 East Ave. T.

