Antelope Valley residents can clear out old mattresses and box springs through four free recycling events in February and March starting, this Saturday, in Littlerock.
On Saturday, mattresses and box springs may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Los Angeles County Public Works Yard No. 558, 8505 East Ave. T.
The hours for the remaining three events are also from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Feb. 11, the drop-off location is the Lakes Community Center, 17520 Elizabeth Lake Road.
Additional mattress and box spring collection days are Feb. 25, at Public Works Yard No. 555, 17341 East Ave. J, Lancaster; and March 4, at Public Works Yard No. 551, 4859 West Ave. L-12, Quartz Hill.
Mattresses or box springs will be not accepted from commercial business haulers.
The mattress collection events are sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger in partnership with the Antelope Valley Illegal Dumping Task Force and the Mattress Recycling Council.
As per county COVID-19 protocol, those who have COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been asked to quarantine or isolate are asked not to attend.
Those who have come in recent close contact with someone that has COVID-19 or has tested positive but are able to end isolation, are asked to wear face coverings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.