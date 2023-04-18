LANCASTER — Those who have a medicine cabinet full of old medication and aren’t sure how to dispose of it can drop it off Saturday, during National Prescription Day Take Back Day.
Residents are encouraged to safely dispose of their unused or expired medications during the event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kaiser Permanente 615 West Ave. L. The drug dropoff is anonymous.
Liquid medications and syringes are not accepted.
The event is intended to provide a safe, responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs as a means of preventing misuse and opioid addiction, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency, which sponsors the program.
The DEA sponsors the nationwide drug take-back events twice each year. The most recent, held in October, saw more than 4,900 collection sites remove a total of 324 tons of medication from circulation, according to a DEA report.
This brings the program’s all-time total to more than 8,300 tons of drugs.
In addition to the twice-yearly events, authorized drug dropoff collection locations are available year-round. Locally, many pharmacies provide the service and the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station offers the service on the first Wednesday of each month. Visit dea.gov to find locations.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is sponsored locally by Kaiser Permanente, Tarzana Treatment Center, California Highway Patrol, Pueblo y Salud and Child and Family Center.
