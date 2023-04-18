LANCASTER — Those who have a medicine cabinet full of old medication and aren’t sure how to dispose of it can drop it off Saturday, during National Prescription Day Take Back Day.

Residents are encouraged to safely dispose of their unused or expired medications during the event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kaiser Permanente 615 West Ave. L. The drug dropoff is anonymous.

