PALMDALE — Residents across the Antelope Valley are invited to safely dispose of expired, unwanted or unneeded medications, on Saturday, as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Drugs will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Kaiser Permanente Palmdale Medical Offices, 4502 East Ave. S.
Any pills or patches may be dropped off, but the site will not accept liquids, sharps or needles.
The service is anonymous, fast and free.
Those unable to participate, on Saturday, may properly dispose of medications at drug disposal kiosks inside numerous Kaiser Permanente facilities throughout Southern California. These kiosks are available for public use during regular service hours.
A listing of additional drop-off locations can be found on the federal Drug Enforcement Administration website.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is geared to address a serious public safety and public health issue of prescription drug misuse. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives.
The survey also showed that the majority of the misused drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
The event aims to not only raise awareness about these issues, but also to provide a safe way to dispose of expired, unwanted or unused medications, so that they can not fall into misuse.
Kaiser Permanente Southern California facilities are joined by other partner agencies in this task, including the California Highway Patrol, Drug Enforcement Agency, Tarzana Treatment Centers, Child and Family Center and Pueblo y Salud.
