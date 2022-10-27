Kaiser drug drop-off

Residents will be able to safely and anonymously dispose of expired, unwanted and unused prescription medications on Saturday, at the Kaiser Permanente Palmdale Medical Offices, part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

 Photo courtesy of Kaiser Permanente

PALMDALE — Residents across the Antelope Valley are invited to safely dispose of expired, unwanted or unneeded medications, on Saturday, as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Drugs will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Kaiser Permanente Palmdale Medical Offices, 4502 East Ave. S.

