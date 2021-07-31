PALMDALE — Do you have expired or unused medication hanging around in your medicine cabinet? The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station can help you safely get rid of it.
The station will hold its monthly drug disposal event from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, where residents can drop off any kind of expired medication or drugs otherwise no longer needed.
Reserve deputies will be available outside the Palmdale station, 750 East Ave. Q, to collect the drugs, which will then be disposed of safely and properly, Dep. Ronald Sneed said.
“They can drop them off, no questions asked,” he said.
The idea behind the program is to keep prescription medications out of the hands of minors and off the streets by providing a safe, secure means of disposing of them, Sneed said.
All types of medications, including liquids, are accepted, but needles and other sharps are not.
Commercial quantities of medications are also not accepted.
Medication can be in the original bottles or packaging, or simply loose in a bag or other container.
“We’ll take them all,” he said.
The program is offered free of charge on the first Wednesday of every month.
