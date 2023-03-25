Waste Management, in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley.

Residents of unincorporated communities will be able to dump one ton of trash — including appliances and furniture — per household between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., April 8 at the Lancaster Landfill, 600 East Ave. F, the supervisor’s office announced.

