LANCASTER — Tis the season for holiday joy as the family-friendly A Magical BLVD Christmas returns to downtown, today.
The event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m., along Lancaster Boulevard between Beach and Genoa avenues.
Bring the entire family and spend the evening with carolers, dancing, and outstanding Christmas entertainment.
“The City Council and I are so excited to get back to our favorite holiday celebration,” Mayor R. Rex. Parris said. “We look forward to this event, spending time with family and our community, every year.”
Holiday enthusiasts can browse through the Christkindlmarkt for crafts and food and be dazzled with a brilliant display of lights, live entertainment, and numerous holiday scenes. Shops like Blue Unlimited Toys, Jay Marie Designs, Good Bakes by Hilda, and Rustic Farmhouse home decor will be available to those in attendance. Shop for the holidays or dine at one of Lancaster Boulevard’s outstanding restaurants. Children can enjoy a train ride, make crafts in Santa’s Workshop, and go sledding in real snow. And, of course, Santa will be there spreading Christmas cheer.
Lancaster will comply with Los Angeles County COVID-19 safety regulations. Visit www.cityoflancasterca.org/magical for details.
