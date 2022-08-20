PALMDALE — Children and youth who are interested in taking part in Palmdale’s Parks and Recreation activities — everything from swimming lessons to dance and theater classes — but are worried about the cost may apply for scholarships.
“It is a program that we do still have opportunity to grow,” Parks and Recreation Director Keri Smith said.
The city has budgeted $16,000 for scholarships but on average awards less than $10,000 each year, she said.
The scholarship program covers half the fees for nearly all activities offered for those age 17 and younger. The exceptions are adult sports, scuba diving and private swim lessons.
For those without Internet access at home, the Palmdale City Library offers free computer use and WiFi, or the Parks and Recreation Department staff can process an application in person.
The deadlines for applications, listed on the website, are timed to coincide with the three seasons of programs, each year. The next deadline, for fall activities, is Oct 31.
Some residents remarked on program costs at the Aug. 3 City Council meeting, when the Council approved the city’s updated Master Fee Schedule.
The schedule covers all fees for city services, from building and planning services to admission to the DryTown Water Park.
The fees are set for the city to recover the costs of providing services or activities, such as recreation classes.
The schedule approved, early this month, is the first time the recreational programs were included in this format, Smith said.
The Parks and Recreation Department looks at other recreational programs in the region to set its rates, she said.
This holds true for fees associated with DryTown Water Park, as well. The fees set for 2023 are the 2022 levels elsewhere, she said.
Since 2018, the operating expenses “just to turn the park on” have increased by more than $500,000. The admission rates are structured to cover solely these operational costs, not the maintenance or infrastructure improvement required to continue operating.
The city has invested more than $7 million, to date, to keep it operating safely, Smith said.
