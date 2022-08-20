Parks and Recreation scholarships

Palmdale Parks and Recreation Department offers scholarships to cover half the cost of fees for programs such as swimming lessons. Other city activities will be covered by the scholarships, for which $16,000 has been budgeted.

 Photo courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — Children and youth who are interested in taking part in Palmdale’s Parks and Recreation activities — everything from swimming lessons to dance and theater classes — but are worried about the cost may apply for scholarships.

“It is a program that we do still have opportunity to grow,” Parks and Recreation Director Keri Smith said.

