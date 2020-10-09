JUNIPER HILLS — Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning, Department of Public Works, Building and Safety, Office of Emergency Management and Fire Department officials, along with representatives from Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office, will provide recovery information for Bobcat Fire victims at a community meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Mike Miranda from LA County Public Works will discuss watershed assessment. Francis Dominguez will discuss rebuilding and permitting.
The meeting will be at the Juniper Hills Community Center, 31401 106th St. East.
Topics will include rebuilding and permit procedures and watershed burn assessment.
