PALMDALE — If you have considered adopting a dog or cat to add to the family and haven’t done so, now is a good time.
Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control’s seven animal care centers, including those in Palmdale and Lancaster, have dogs and cats up for adoption at special rates throughout August.
The centers are offering $20 adoption fees for all dogs and cats. The discounted rate includes adoption, spay/neuter, vaccination and microchip.
The special promotion coincides with NBC 4 and Telemundo 52’s annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign, which is now in its ninth consecutive year.
“Clear the Shelters has become the premier adoption event for DACC and animal shelters across the nation,” DACC Director Marcia Mayeda said in a statement. “We are grateful to NBC4 and Telemundo 52 for their compassion and leadership in raising awareness to get more animals into loving homes.”
Details on all pets available for adoption, as well as the locations of all DACC animal care centers, is available online at animalcare.lacounty.gov.
Since its 2015 inception, Clear the Shelters has helped more than 860,000 pets find new homes. The 2022 campaign established a new single-year record with more than 161,000 adoptions, while also raising more than $540,000. Nearly 1,400 animal shelters and rescues covering all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam participated in last year’s campaign.
“We are proud that Clear the Shelters supports the many outstanding shelters and rescues in our communities that perform the vital work of caring for vulnerable animals, so we are very excited for the campaign’s return this August to help them find new homes for animals in need and raise more money to fund their efforts,” said Meredith McGinn, NBCUniversal Local’s executive vice president of Diginets & Original Production. “We are so thankful for our many generous supporters and partners, including our employees, participating shelters, affiliate stations and Hill’s Pet Nutrition, who enable Clear the Shelters to make such a meaningful impact each year.”
