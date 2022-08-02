LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station will host a catalytic converter theft prevention event, today, at Antelope Valley Chevrolet.
LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station will host a catalytic converter theft prevention event, today, at Antelope Valley Chevrolet.
The event is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m., at the dealership on 1160 Motor Lane.
Vehicle owners can get the catalytic converter etched at no cost. The event will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. The last vehicle in line by 7 p.m., will be taken.
Since the beginning of the year, the TOPCAT (Target Oriented Policing of Catalytic Converters and Auto Theft) team has recovered approximately 150 catalytic converters in Lancaster, alone.
