COLOGNE, Germany — The Islamic call to prayer was sounded in public for the first time from one of Germany’s biggest mosques, on Friday, but at limited volume, as part of a project agreed with authorities in Cologne, which has one of the country’s largest Muslim communities.
Authorities in Germany’s fourth-biggest city, last year, cleared the way for mosques to apply for permission for the muezzin to call for a maximum five minutes between noon and 3 p.m., on Fridays, with a noise limit being set for each mosque according to its location.
The call to prayer wasn’t a first for Germany but did bring it to a particularly prominent mosque. The Central Mosque, a modern building with two tall minarets, is on a busy road just west of downtown Cologne. Run by the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs, or DITIB, it was inaugurated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in 2018.
Until now, the call to prayer was heard only inside the building. Early Friday afternoon, it was broadcast through two loudspeakers, though authorities stipulated that it should be limited to 60 decibels for nearby residents.
The call lasted less than five minutes and could be heard only immediately outside the mosque. On the other side of the road, around 20 protesters gathered with banners including one demanding “No Muezzin Call in Cologne! Public space should be ideologically neutral” They were joined by a group of women protesting against a crackdown on protests in Iran.
DITIB said an agreement for a two-year trial of the call was reached with the city on Wednesday.
“This is an important step in the perception of Muslim religious communities as part of society,” Abdurrahman Atasoy, a senior official with the group, said in a statement.
