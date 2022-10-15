Germany Call to Prayer

Muezzin Mustafa Kader recites the Islamic call to prayer, Friday, at the Cologne Central Mosque in Cologne, Germany. The call is the first from one of Germany’s biggest mosques.

 Associated Press

COLOGNE, Germany — The Islamic call to prayer was sounded in public for the first time from one of Germany’s biggest mosques, on Friday, but at limited volume, as part of a project agreed with authorities in Cologne, which has one of the country’s largest Muslim communities.

Authorities in Germany’s fourth-biggest city, last year, cleared the way for mosques to apply for permission for the muezzin to call for a maximum five minutes between noon and 3 p.m., on Fridays, with a noise limit being set for each mosque according to its location.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Germany better start praying for a way to heat their homes.....President Trump warned Germany about relying on Russia for energy...let's hope it is a warm winter for Germany and its people...who are currently chopping down their forests, and burning coal to stay warm.

