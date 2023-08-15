ATLANTA — A list of criminal charges in Georgia against Donald Trump briefly appeared Monday on a Fulton County website, but prosecutors said the former president had not been indicted in their long-running investigation of the 2020 presidential election.

A Fulton County grand jury began hearing from more witnesses Monday. Shortly after noon, Reuters reported on a list of several criminal charges to be brought against Trump, including state racketeering counts, conspiracy to commit false statements and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

