ATLANTA — A list of criminal charges in Georgia against Donald Trump briefly appeared Monday on a Fulton County website, but prosecutors said the former president had not been indicted in their long-running investigation of the 2020 presidential election.
A Fulton County grand jury began hearing from more witnesses Monday. Shortly after noon, Reuters reported on a list of several criminal charges to be brought against Trump, including state racketeering counts, conspiracy to commit false statements and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.
Reuters, which later published a copy of the document, said the filing was taken down quickly. A spokesperson for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said the report of charges being filed was “inaccurate,” but declined to comment further.
The office of the Fulton County courts clerk later released a statement that seemed to only raise more questions, calling the posted document “fictitious,” but failing to explain how it got on the court’s website. The clerk’s office said documents without official case numbers “are not considered official filings and should not be treated as such.” But the document that appeared online did have a case number on it.
When asked by The Associated Press why there was a case number on the document, the clerk, Che Alexander, declined to comment.
Trump and his allies, who have characterized the investigation as politically motivated, immediately seized on the apparent error to claim that the process is rigged. Trump’s campaign aimed to fundraise off of it, sending out an email with the since-deleted document embedded.
“The Grand Jury testimony has not even FINISHED – but it’s clear the District Attorney has already decided how this case will end,” Trump wrote in the email, which included links to give money to his campaign. “They are trying to rob me of my right to due process. This is an absolute DISGRACE.”
Trump’s legal team said it was not a “simple administrative mistake,” but showed that the prosecutors’ office had “no respect for the integrity of the grand jury process.”
“This is emblematic of the pervasive and glaring constitutional violations which have plagued this case from its very inception, Trump lawyers Drew Findling, Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.