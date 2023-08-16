ATLANTA — Putting 19 people on trial at the same time is a difficult assignment for any prosecutor — whether or not one of those defendants is a former president of the United States running to reclaim his old office.
The sprawling racketeering indictment returned this week by a grand jury in Atlanta presents a wide range of challenges. A big one is political: Finding jurors who don’t have unshakeable opinions about Donald Trump and others in his orbit.
Beyond that, with so many defendants, prosecutors and defense lawyers will labor to keep the names and conflicting stories straight for those jurors over weeks or months. There will be countless legal details and basic logistics to argue or work out — even down to finding a courtroom big enough to fit everyone.
In an early example of the lengthy litigation ahead, lawyers for former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows filed a quick motion Tuesday to transfer the case from state to federal court. They said all the actions he took were in service to his White House role, foreshadowing an argument that the Constitution makes him immune from prosecution.
Trump himself tried a similar tack in New York — to move to federal court a state case charging him with falsifying business records. That bid was denied.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has brought 10 other state racketeering cases since taking office in January 2021. As an assistant DA, she used the racketeering law to successfully prosecute Atlanta public school educators in a test-cheating scandal. But in one of Willis’ current cases, involving the rapper Young Thug, jury selection began in January and is still going more than seven months later.
This is bigger, unprecedented. Her office now takes on the huge challenge of pursuing dozens of felony counts against a former president who is fighting three other criminal cases and leading the Republican field in the fight for the 2024 presidential nomination.
“Just because they have experience with it doesn’t mean that it’s easy,” said Robert James, a former district attorney in neighboring DeKalb County who’s now a defense attorney. “It’s going to be slow, it’s going to be methodical, laborious.”
After investigating for more than two years, Willis used Georgia’s racketeering law to charge Trump and 18 of his allies, alleging a wide-ranging conspiracy to keep him in power after his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Lawyers, aides and Republican Party activists are accused along with the former president.
Several of the defendants on Tuesday accused Willis of playing politics with the indictment.
“The Democrats and the Fulton County DA are criminalizing the practice of law,” one of the defendants, lawyer Jenna Ellis, wrote Tuesday on Facebook. “I am resolved to trust the Lord and I will simply continue to honor, praise, and serve Him. I deeply appreciate all of my friends who have reached out offering encouragement and support.”
