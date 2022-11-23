Obit George Lois

Artist George Lois poses next to his artwork at the New York Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), in 2008, in New York.

 Bebeto Matthews/AP Photo

NEW YORK — George Lois, the hard-selling, charismatic advertising man and designer who fashioned some of the most daring magazine images of the 1960s and popularized such catchphrases and brand names as “I Want My MTV” and “Lean Cuisine,” has died. He was 91.

Lois’ son, the photographer Luke Lois, said he died “peacefully,” Friday, at his home in Manhattan.

