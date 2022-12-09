Britain Obit Dambusters Veteran

George “Johnny” Johnson, then aged 95, poses for a photo at his home, in 2017, in Bristol, England. Johnson, the last known survivor of Britain’s daring World War II “Dambusters” raid on German infrastructure, has died. He was 101. Britain’s national news agency, PA, said Johnson died peacefully at a care home in the Bristol area of southwest England, on Wednesday.

 Ben Birchall/PA via AP

LONDON (AP) — George “Johnny” Johnson, the last known survivor of Britain’s daring World War II “Dambusters” bombing raid on German infrastructure, has died. He was 101.

Britain’s national news agency, PA, said Johnson died peacefully at a care home in the Bristol area of southwest England, on Wednesday night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.