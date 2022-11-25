NEW YORK (AP) — Geoff Wonfor, a Grammy-winning British filmmaker who directed the Beatles’ acclaimed “Anthology” documentary series and worked on the 1980s music program “The Tube” as well as several projects with Paul McCartney, has died at age 73.

His death was confirmed, Tuesday, by daughter Sam Wonfor, who said he died in Newcastle, where he grew up. Additional details were not immediately available.

