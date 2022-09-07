PALMDALE — After a three-year process, the update to Palmdale’s General Plan is ready for the formal adoption process.
The Planning Commission, on Thursday, will consider a recommendation to the City Council for adoption of the update, the blueprint for the city’s development over the next 25 years.
The General Plan is the document that provides the framework for development in the city, covering everything from land use to parks and recreation, safety to community design.
Although individual segments of the plan have been revised as recently as 2014, the entire General Plan has not had a comprehensive update for some 25 years.
Under the name Palmdale 2045, the city embarked on the update, in 2019, appointing a citizen’s General Plan Advisory Committee and holding myriad public outreach efforts and hearings to gain residents’ input on how they would like to see the city develop.
The update covers the nine state-mandated areas — land use, circulation, environmental justice, open space, conservation, safety, air quality, noise and housing — along with eight others specific to Palmdale that are addressed either separately or as part of other areas. These include community design, economic development, military compatibility, parks, natural and cultural resources, infrastructure and community facilities, sustainability and climate action, according to a staff report.
Among the changes included in the city’s planning, is a shift from the traditional suburban residential framework in the 1993 General Plan, to one which is less automobile-centric and allows for areas of mixed commercial and residential use.
The General Plan update implements educational districts, health and wellness districts, regional commercial uses around the Antelope Valley Mall, Four Points and Palmdale Boulevard and 47th Street East, a mix of employment uses around Plant 42, mixed-uses along Palmdale Boulevard and village centers and multi-use nodes throughout the city, according to the staff report.
In addition to the General Plan update itself, the Commission will also consider a resolution prohibiting amendments to the Plan for the first 18 months, following passage.
“The General Plan Team received input from thousands of Palmdale residents, business and property owners and the (General Plan Advisory Committee),” the staff report reads. “Based on input from City staff, the GPAC and the public, a land use map was prepared to represent the goals and vision of the City with this comprehensive update.”
Along with the General Plan, the Commission will consider the Housing Element, a piece that is updated more frequently and includes the framework for meeting state housing guidelines.
A citywide environmental impact report is also part of the General Plan update process.
The Draft General Plan, Housing Element and Draft Environmental Impact Report are available at www.Palmdale2045.org
The Planning Commission meeting begins at 7 p.m., in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Hwy.
