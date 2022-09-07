General Plan

Palmdale’s General Plan update, the blueprint for the city’s development over the next 25 years, will be considered, Thursday, by the Planning Commission.

 Photo courtesy of the City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — After a three-year process, the update to Palmdale’s General Plan is ready for the formal adoption process.

The Planning Commission, on Thursday, will consider a recommendation to the City Council for adoption of the update, the blueprint for the city’s development over the next 25 years.

