General plan

Residents and other stakeholders are invited to a workshop, on Wednesday, to review the Draft General Plan, the blueprint that will guide development in Palmdale for the next 25 years.

 Photo courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is nearing the end of a three-year project to shape how the city will develop over the next 25 years.

The Draft General Plan is the updated document that provides the framework for development in the city, covering everything from land use to parks and recreation, safety to community design.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.