PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is nearing the end of a three-year project to shape how the city will develop over the next 25 years.
The Draft General Plan is the updated document that provides the framework for development in the city, covering everything from land use to parks and recreation, safety to community design.
In preparation for finalizing the 25-year blueprint, residents and other stakeholders may provide feedback, and learn more about the General Plan, in an in-person public workshop, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
During the workshop, a presentation will provide an overview of the General Plan, a recap of previous community engagement efforts, review of the main components of the Plan and discuss the next steps.
Spanish interpretation will be provided. Requests for other languages will be accommodated if a request is made at least three working days (72 hours) in advance of the scheduled meeting date.
The updated version, in process since 2019, is intended to cover the next 25 years.
Although individual segments of the plan have been revised as recently as 2014, the entire General Plan has not had a comprehensive update for some 25 years, city officials said.
State requirements and the city’s own situations have changed in that time and need to be taken into account in the update.
