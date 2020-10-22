The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society will be holding its 40th annual Kin Dig from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
The program will be online using Zoom. Register online at www.AVGenealogy.org/kindig or contact George Mouchet at (661) 269-4452. Online instructions will be emailed to registrants before the event.
Arlene Eakle and Cheri Mello will be guest speakers, and raffle prizes will be given away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.