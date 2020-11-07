Gene Mater was the news director of Radio Free Europe when East Germany began building the Berlin Wall in August 1961. He took a flight from Munich, where he was based, to see its concrete and barbed-wire incarnation take shape.
“This was an opportunity to see mankind at it worst,” he said in an interview in 2009 for the Freedom Forum, a First Amendment advocacy group. “Perhaps the worst that I saw was in Bernauer Strasse, where apartment houses suddenly become a wall; workmen were inside, under guard, smashing windows, knocking the wooden frames out and bricking up the holes.”
The bricks, he added, prevented people on the inside from leaping to freedom.
Mater, who had a long career as a newspaperman, broadcast executive and First Amendment advocate, died Sept. 20 in a hospice center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He was 93. Jeanne Mater, his daughter, said the cause was complications of COVID-19.
Gene Paul Mater was born in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 27, 1926. His father, Albert, was a house painter. His mother, Emma (Landau) Mater, was a homemaker who volunteered to sell war bonds during World War II. After studying engineering for two years at the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn, Gene Mater entered the Army.
He was sent to West Germany just after the war ended and as the Cold War was beginning. On the troop ship taking him to Europe, he started a newsletter to raise morale, then used it as his pitch to the military brass to be involved in news media efforts. He was assigned to help start newspapers that would be free of government interference and run by Germans with clean war records.
In all, he helped create eight papers, seven of which still publish, in the southwestern part of the country. After his discharge in July 1947, he worked for German news service DENA.
While working in Stuttgart, Mater met Jeanne Blanc, a warrant officer for the French Army. They married in London in 1947 and moved to the United States the next year.
For the next decade, Mater pursued newspaper work as a reporter for The San Bernardino Sun and as an editor at The Star-Ledger of Newark, New Jersey, and The New York World-Telegram and Sun.
He joined Radio Free Europe, which broadcast news to countries behind the Iron Curtain, in 1959, knowing that it was funded by the CIA but intending to impose rigorous journalistic standards on its reporting staff, his daughter said.
