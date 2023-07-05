France Obit Gautier

French WWII veteran of the Commando Kieffer Leon Gautier attends a ceremony last month in Colleville-Montgomery, Normandy, in tribute to the 177 French members of the “Commando Kieffer” Fusiliers Marins commando unit who took part in the Normandy landings, as part of the 79th anniversary of D-Day, Gautier died Tuesday at age 100.

 Associated Press files

PARIS — Leon Gautier, the last surviving member of an elite French unit that joined US and other Allied forces in the D-Day invasion to wrest Normandy from Nazi control, has died. He was 100.

The death was announced Monday by Romain Bail, the mayor of Ouistreham, an English Channel coastal community where Allies landed on June 6, 1944, and where Gautier lived out his final decades. He had been hospitalized for the past week with lung trouble, Bail said.

