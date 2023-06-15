PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale held a Flag Day ceremony Wednesday at the nearly 100 foot-tall flagpole in Poncitlán Square, where a 20-by-30-foot US flag flapped in the breeze above the crowd, who gathered mostly in the shade of trees around the flagpole.
The event included a welcome by veteran Juan Blanco, president of Coffee4Vets, who served master of ceremonies; a history of the flag and Flag Day by veteran advocate US Army veteran Dennis Anderson; and comments by Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt and council members Austin Bishop, Richard Loa and Eric Ohlsen. Rossie Cherry, CEO of Advancing Communities Together, talked about the flag and community. Palmdale Veteran of the Year Tony Tortolano led the Pledge of Allegiance; Cooper Ogden from Music and Kids sang the National Anthem. Pastor Mike Gonzales of Victory Outreach Ministries gave the closing remarks.
“I am so blessed to be here on a day like today when we can come together and honor the greatest flag that the world has ever seen,” Blanco said.
Anderson recalled his time embedded with US forces on the Iraqi border more than 20 years as the first battle of Fallujah raged about 150 miles away.
“It was Easter morning and I saw our colors whipping in the wind,” Anderson said. “The place was hot, flat, remote, windy, thundering, but I saw that flag and I thought, ‘Now I know where I am,’ ” Anderson said.
On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress passed the authorization of an American flag that would have 13 alternating red and white stripes with 13 white stars on a field of blue.
“There is not a lot known (about) exactly what did the original flags look like,” Anderson said. He added there is no record of George Washington ever having ever met with Philadelphia seamstress Betsy Ross, nor any record of Ross making the flag.
“That’s mythology for you,” Anderson said. “He didn’t chop down a cherry tree, either.”
New Jersey Rep. Francis Hopkinson is credited as the designer of the flag.
There have been 26 different versions of the flag since it was originally configured, he added. The current flag design with 50 stars is 63 years old.
“That’s the one we’ve had for the longest time,” Anderson said.
The US flag was first mass manufactured during the Civil War.
“Everybody bought them because it was seen as a rebuke that was going on during the war against secession,” he said. “It was seen as a symbol of the union, and that’s what Lincoln said the fight was about, to preserve union. So when we say the Pledge of Allegiance and we say ‘indivisible,’ that was Lincoln’s intent, that there should be union and it would be indivisible.”
The great thing about the flag, he added, is that it does not belong to any ideology, political party or identity or group.
“It belongs to all of us, all of us, and that’s why I love this American flag,” Anderson said.
Cherry recalled getting up early every morning as a third-grader to raise the flag at his school.
“It really gave me a deeper commitment, a deeper understanding, of the value the flag represents to all of us, especially my father who served in the military,” Cherry said. “The flag represents our values about liberty, our justice, about freedom but also about opportunities for everyone regardless of their race, creed, political affiliation. … Whatever we’ve been through, whatever we may go through, I still deserve the same opportunities as everyone else. Why, because men like Dennis, Juan and so forth and my father had fought for those values to be instilled to all of us.”
“We have Flag Day so that we can encourage patriotism and civic engagement,” Bettencourt said. “We take this opportunity to educate residents, particularly the young people about the history and the symbolism of the American flag. And I challenge our school districts to spend more time teaching our youth about the flag, the history of the flag and the meaning of it.”
