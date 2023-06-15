PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale held a Flag Day ceremony Wednesday at the nearly 100 foot-tall flagpole in Poncitlán Square, where a 20-by-30-foot US flag flapped in the breeze above the crowd, who gathered mostly in the shade of trees around the flagpole.

The event included a welcome by veteran Juan Blanco, president of Coffee4Vets, who served master of ceremonies; a history of the flag and Flag Day by veteran advocate US Army veteran Dennis Anderson; and comments by Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt and council members Austin Bishop, Richard Loa and Eric Ohlsen. Rossie Cherry, CEO of Advancing Communities Together, talked about the flag and community. Palmdale Veteran of the Year Tony Tortolano led the Pledge of Allegiance; Cooper Ogden from Music and Kids sang the National Anthem. Pastor Mike Gonzales of Victory Outreach Ministries gave the closing remarks.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.