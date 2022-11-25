LANCASTER — About 200 people turned out for a “family-style” Thanksgiving dinner, Tuesday night, at Coach’s Sports Bar and Grill, hosted by Esperanza Marroquin of Marro Real Estate.
“We had a very successful event,” she said.
Invitees included women who are considered “head of household,” which means, if they stopped doing what they did every day, their household would no longer function. This includes women who are pursuing their education, whether that is a GED (General Educational Development) test, college or trade school.
“We recognize that not everyone is in a position to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal, or possibly not enjoy a meal among family, friends, community or others,” marketing coordinator Oscar Fierro wrote in an email. “This is a time to let our community know that we have people who care and are there to assist, support and break bread with them.”
Invitees included clients of Valley Oasis, Antelope Valley College, Children’s Bureau, Antelope Valley Boys and Girls Club, Project Joy, CareNet and the AV Learning Center.
“This might be the only Thanksgiving that they get because a lot of them are living in motels or in shelters,” Sarah Perry, interim chief executive officer of Valley Oasis, said. “They don’t have the opportunity to cook or have families, so this might be it for them. It was a really nice event.”
Marro Real Estate also donated a tray of each side dish and turkey to be delivered to the domestic violence shelter.
“So they get dinner tonight, too,” Valley Oasis Human Resources Director Michelle Sandoval said.
Invitees were encouraged to bring their family members.
“I’m just happy to be invited to come here,” invitee Alani Montgomery said.
She and her husband Hakeem Montgomery brought their newborn baby Khodie to the event.
“It was excellent; we finally got to get out of the house for a second,” Hakeem Montgomery said.
