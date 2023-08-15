George Gascón

GASCÓN

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — A search continued Monday for more than two dozen culprits who carried out a mob-style smash-and-grab robbery at Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park, with Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón insisting the perpetrators will be held accountable.

The Saturday afternoon melee involving as many as 30 people inside the Nordstrom store at the mall led to the theft of merchandise valued by police at about $300,000. It followed a similar heist carried out last week by a mob of thieves at an Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale, with the loss also estimated at $300,000.

