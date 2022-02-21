LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has backed away from two of his most criticized directives, one eliminating the option to try juveniles as adults for serious offenses and another avoiding special allegations that could result in life prison sentences without parole in some murder cases.
Gascón noted in a series of staff memos released, late Friday, there “may be the rare occasion” where special circumstance allegations may be “necessary” that could result in a life prison term without parole in murder cases and juveniles may be selectively transferred to the adult court system in the “most egregious cases that warrant a state prison commitment.”
The new memos come as the county’s top prosecutor has come under fire from families of some crime victims, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, former Los Angeles Police Department Chief Charlie Beck and some prosecutors from his own office.
Gascón is also facing a renewed recall effort that was announced in December. Recall supporters are working to collect 566,857 signatures from registered Los Angeles County voters for submission to the county registrar’s office by July 6. A similar effort in 2021 failed to gather enough signatures to qualify.
Just after being sworn into office, in December 2020, Gascón announced a series of directives including one that called for dismissing, withdrawing or not filing special circumstance allegations in murder cases and another vowing the office would “immediately END the practice of sending youths to the adult court system.”
In one of the memos released, late Friday, Gascón wrote that the office is “committed to never seeking the death penalty, eliminating mass incarceration, and fostering rehabilitation for those charged with crimes.”
“However, after listening to the community, victims and colleagues, I understand there may be the rare occasion where the filing of special circumstance allegations may be necessary. Accordingly, I will enact a committee to review the appropriateness of filing such enhancements in an extremely limited number of cases where the underlying facts are extraordinary and/or the victims are uniquely vulnerable,” Gascón wrote in one memo.
The committee — dubbed the Alternative Charging Evaluation Committee — will review cases where the handling prosecutor, head deputy and bureau director all agree that an exception is warranted to file a special circumstance allegation or allegations, according to Gascón.
The memo notes that approval to file special circumstance allegations will “only be granted in extraordinary situations where it is abundantly clear the defendant is beyond any means of rehabilitation and the crime perpetrated is deserving of this extreme penalty,” and that the office would then seek life in prison without the possibility of parole in cases where such filings are deemed appropriate.
The association representing more than 800 deputy district attorneys in Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit in December 2020 challenging some of Gascón’s directives, including a requirement that prosecutors seek the dismissal of special circumstance allegations in murder cases that were pending. The association contended that the moves were “unlawful.”
