Residents are warned to be careful when choosing a COVID-19 testing site or ordering at-home test kits online, as the increased demand has led to scams.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón warned of the proliferation of false at-home testing kits as well testing sites in public service announcements released, on Thursday.
Fake and unauthorized at-home test kits that are sold online produce false results that may have adverse consequence, not only for the people who use them to test for COVID-19, but also for their families, friends and communities.
To avoid ordering fake kits, visit FDA.gov for a list of approved kits; purchase with a credit card in order to dispute a fraudulent charge; and do a web search on the company selling the kits, together with the word “scam.”
Gascón also warned against fake testing sites, which may look like legitimate sites but are being used to collect personal data or money without providing test results.
Residents are advised to never give your Social Security or passport number for a COVID-19 test, as legitimate sites do not require it, and to use testing sites listed on a health department web site or get a referral from a trusted source.
“The best way to protect consumers is with knowledge. My goal is to give consumers the information they need to avoid becoming victims,” Gascón said. “These crimes are particularly egregious because fake COVID-19 tests and testing sites put everyone’s health at risk.”
