LONG BEACH — Activists gathering signatures in an effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón took their effort nearly to his front door this weekend, setting up shop across the street from his house in Long Beach.
Asian Industry B2B President Marc Ang, who organized the event Saturday afternoon outside Gascón’s home in Naples, said more than 80 people gathered on the sidewalk across the street from the residence in front of a school.
The group, which included two crime victims, peacefully gathered for about 90 minutes, Ang told City News Service on Sunday.
“We didn’t want to overstay,” Ang said about the neighborhood event. “We wanted to respect the neighbors, and we worked in conjunction with the Long Beach Police Department, and they were very kind to us.”
Karen Roseberry, a leader in the recall effort, noted that the event was on public property.
Recall organizers have until October 27 to gather 580,000 qualified signatures, she said. The group has said it will try to collect 750,000 to 800,000.
If organizers get enough signatures by the deadline, a recall election will be held. Gascón would be removed from office if a majority of voters choose to recall him, and he would be replaced by the candidate who receives the most votes.
