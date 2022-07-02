The Recall George Gascón campaign is in its final push to collect as many signatures as possible to meet Wednesday’s deadline to submit them to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder Office.
On June 15, the campaign announced it had surpassed 566,857 signatures collected, or 10% of registered voters in Los Angeles County. That was the minimum required threshold to officially initiate a recall. However, the campaign’s goal is to ultimately submit between 650,000 and 700,000 total signatures, or even more if possible, to allow for a cushion to cover those signatures that will inevitably be invalidated by the Registrar.
“We are continuing to collect and our goal is to collect every last signature that we can between now and our final turn-in date, on July 6,” campaign spokesman Tim Lineberger said.
The campaign is asking that any outstanding petitions be dropped off at 11835 West Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., through Tuesday.
“We’re not done yet; we’re keeping the pedal to the floor and we’re still asking everybody to continue collecting,” Lineberger said. He added the campaign needs people to turn in their signatures as soon as possible.
The recall effort has raised more than $6 million. Proponents continue to seek donations, this weekend, to cover the costs of paid signature gatherers, which can cost between $10 and $15 per signature.
This is the second recall attempt against Gascón, who came into office, in December 2020, and issued numerous criminal justice reform directives that critics said favored criminals over victims.
The campaign has urged the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters to count every single signature that is ultimately submitted by Wednesday’s deadline, instead of just a sample batch of 5% due to the large number of signatures. The campaign has said that this is the most signatures ever collected in Los Angeles County for any petition.
The Registrar is deliberating which method it will use, the campaign said.
“We just don’t want to leave anything to chance,” Lineberger said. “We’ve come too far, we’ve worked too hard and we’ve invested too much.”
He added the campaign has been a time-consuming, expensive effort.
“What we would hate to happen is to get to the finish and have a little more be invalidated than we thought, or just be short a few thousand signatures,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.