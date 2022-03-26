LANCASTER — Proponents of the effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón will collect signatures from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., today, at Schooners Patio Grille, 2797 West Ave. L.
Speakers include the families of Anthony Avalos and Gabriel Fernandez and child abuse prosecutor Jonathan Hatami.
Avalos, 10, died, on June 21, 2018, after he was allegedly tortured and murdered by his mother and her boyfriend. That case is pending. Gascón’s office dropped the bid for the death penalty in the case set by his predecessor.
Fernandez, eight, died, in May 2013, after he was tortured and murdered by his mother and boyfriend. His mother, Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder of Gabriel. She was sentenced, in March 2018, to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Her plea came two months after a downtown Los Angeles jury recommended that her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, be sentenced to death for the boy’s killing. He is now on death row.
To qualify, the recall must collect 566,857 signatures from registered Los Angeles County voters (10% of the total current registered voters). The deadline for submission to the Los Angeles County Registrar is July 6. If successful, the recall would likely appear on the November ballot.
(0) comments
