Organizers of the effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday they received approval to start collecting signatures.
Recall proponents must gather a minimum of 579,062 valid signatures from LA County registered voters, or 10% of the total number of voters in the county, by Oct. 27 for the recall to qualify for the ballot. Campaign organizers said Friday that they will aim for about 200,000 to 250,000 additional signatures, since many could be thrown out for various reasons.
The campaign spent the past two months training volunteers as they waited for the petition to be approved. The recall effort will include professional signature gathering in addition to volunteers, Recall backers will also have to do a lot of fundraising for the campaign, which is expected to cost millions. Campaign officials expect the effort to succeed. Recall petitions are available at recallgeorgegascon.com/petition
Elected officials must be in office for at least 90 days before a recall effort can be started. Gascón was sworn in on Dec. 7.
The district attorney has drawn criticism from crime victims and his own prosecutors over directives such as no longer seeking the death penalty, and abandoning sentencing enhancements in most cases.
“Today victims of violent crime, survivors, and their family members are one step closer to recalling LA DA George Gascón in their fight for justice,” Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami said in a statement Thursday. “They join thousands of Angelenos who are demanding the DA follow the law and put an end to his dangerous blanket policies that are making our communities less safe.”
He added: “Victims, survivors, their families members and all Angelenos are not ‘irrelevant’ or ‘uneducated.’ We all matter. Public safety is not a Republican or Democratic value; it’s a human value. The DA has failed to make our communities safer for children, families and all Angelenos. I stand with all my fellow Angelenos against this injustice.”
Hatami served as the lead prosecutor for the Gabriel Fernandez case. The eight-year-old Palmdale boy died in May 2013 after he was tortured and murdered by his mother, Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, and her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre.
Gabriel’s mother pleaded guilty in February 2018 to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life without parole, after a jury found Aguirre guilty and recommended that he be sentenced to death for the boy’s killing. Aguirre, now 40, is now on death row. Pearl Fernandez filed a petition in April seeking re-sentencing.
The recall effort started on Feb. 27 with a victim’s vigil outside the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles.
“George Gascón got elected by disguising a radical, dangerous and pro-criminal agenda as ‘criminal justice reform,’ but that’s not what he is doing,” Desiree Andrade, organizer and spokeswoman for the effort to recall Gascón, said in a statement.
“What he failed to mention was that he would cater to the most heinous offenders in our society at the expense of victims and let cold-blooded killers back onto our streets,” she said. “We have no choice but to seek Gascón’s immediate removal from office because his twisted social experiment is jeopardizing the safety of our communities and re-victimizing victims and their families all over again.”
Gascón’s stance against the death penalty has angered families of slain police officers. Under former District Attorney Jackie Lacey, the District Attorney’s office was deciding whether to seek a death sentence for the killer of LA County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Owen, who was shot and killed on Oct. 5, 2016, in Lancaster after responding to a burglary call.
Owen’s killer, parolee Trenton Trevon Lovell, 31, pleaded guilty to the murder in April. He was sentenced on Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the execution-style slaying. Lovell shot the veteran sergeant once in the head before standing over him and firing additional fatal shots.
“The outpouring of support for the recall movement and our fight to bring justice for victims has truly been amazing and is growing every day as more residents learn about the destructive real-world impacts of Gascón’s policies,” Tania Owen, co-chair for the Recall George Gascón campaign, and Sgt. Owen’s widow said in a statement. “George Gascón has turned his back on victims and is failing to protect his constituents, so we are taking matters into our own hands.”
Owen added: “If you want to help make our community a safer place, please visit recallgeorgegascon.com and sign up to volunteer, donate, or download a petition — we are going to need all of the support and volunteer efforts we can get to be successful.”
Max Szabo, a spokesman for Gascón, said the death penalty is probably one of the most anti-victim policies there are due to decades of appeals and the unlikeliness that the sentence will ever be carried out.
“California hasn’t put anybody to death since 2006, and there’s been 13 executions since 1978,” Szabo said.
The estimated cost per execution is $400 million in terms of the costs associated with litigation and maintaining death row, he said, adding that the death penalty does not deter criminals.
“It’s racist in its application. It’s been shown that the race of the victim is very much associated with whether or not someone is put to death,” he said, adding, “We run the risk of putting an innocent person to death.”
Szabo said surveys show that the majority of victims of violent crime support policies that embrace rehabilitation over incarceration.
A survey by David Binder Research of 2,000 adults in LA County conducted Feb. 3 to 10 found that 80% support reducing prison sentences for people in prison who participate in rehabilitation, mental health, substance abuse, educational, or vocational programs.
“I think the district attorney’s policies reflect the desire to give future generations the decision as to whether or not it’s in the public’s interest then to allow somebody to be released or not,” Szabo said.
The city councils of at least 14 of Los Angeles County’s 88 cities have passed votes of no confidence against Gascón, including Lancaster, Beverly Hills, Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach, Diamond Bar, Santa Clarita and Lancaster.
The recall attempt has drawn the backing of Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, former Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley, former Los Angeles County Supervisor Mike Antonovich and former Los Angeles City Councilman Dennis Zine.
