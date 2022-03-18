LANCASTER — Organizers of the Recall DA George Gascón campaign are nearly a quarter of the way to their goal, with more than 125,000 signatures gathered and thousands more being turned in daily, the campaign announced, Wednesday.
In addition, the recall campaign has raised over $3.5 million, and is well positioned to secure the signatures needed to initiate a recall election, campaign officials said.
To qualify, the recall must collect 566,857 signatures from registered Los Angeles County voters (10% of the total current registered voters). However, the campaign will need to collect at least 200,000 more than that to account for invalid signatures. The deadline for submission to the Los Angeles County Registrar is July 6. If successful, the recall would likely appear on the November ballot.
The recall effort co-chairs include Desiree Andrade, mother of Julian Andrade, whose killers face drastically reduced sentences due to Gascón’s policies, and Tania Owen, a retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detective and wife of Sgt. Steve Owen, who was murdered on Oct. 5, 2016, while responding to a burglary in Lancaster.
Other co-chairs include former LA County District Attorney Steve Cooley, former Deputy District Attorney Sam Dordulian, former Deputy District Attorney Kathy Cady and former Los Angeles City Councilman Dennis Zine.
“The paid and volunteer signature-gathering operations are now in full swing, with multiple paid signature-gathering firms on the streets at full capacity and volunteer signing events being held across the county every day,” a statement from the co-chairs of the recall effort said in response to hitting the early milestones.
They added: “We are seeing exponential increases in petition returns as we continue to optimize outreach efforts, and we are confident the recall is on track to qualify by the July 6 deadline. We are also rolling out exciting new programs to make participation easier, such as the Recall App, which will serve as a hub for all volunteer activity and provide LA County residents with an easy way to get involved. Gascón is running scared right now, and we have the momentum and necessary infrastructure in place to make this recall successful.”
Proponents of the recall effort will collect signatures from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on March 26, at Schooners Patio Grille, 2797 West Ave. L, Lancaster.
Speakers include the families of Anthony Avalos and Gabriel Fernandez and child abuse prosecutor Jonathan Hatami.
Avalos, 10, died on June 21, 2018, after he was allegedly tortured and murdered by his mother and her boyfriend. That case is pending. Gascón’s office dropped the bid for the death penalty in the case set by his predecessor.
Fernandez, eight, died, in May 2013, after he was tortured and murdered by his mother and boyfriend. His mother, Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder of Gabriel. She was sentenced, in March 2018, to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Her plea came two months after a downtown Los Angeles jury recommended that her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, be sentenced to death for the boy’s killing. He is now on death row.
