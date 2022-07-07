Organizers of the effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón submitted 717,000 petition signatures to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder in Norwalk by Wednesday’s deadline.
Organizers believe they submitted enough verified signature petitions to qualify the recall, spokesman Tim Lineberger wrote in an email.
If the recall is approved, voters could decide Gascón’s fate during the general election in November or mid-December or mid-January, said Mike Sanchez, a spokesman for the registrar.
The Recall DA George Gascón Campaign needed 566,857 verified signatures to qualify for a recall election. The group announced, last month, that it had surpassed the required threshold, with three weeks left. The petition drive continued as organizers hoped to collect as many as 700,000 signatures to account for those that would be invalidated.
Lineberger said the signature gathering was the hardest part of the campaign.
“I wouldn’t say it’s in the bag or we’ll be complacent, but as far as public opinion is concerned, George Gascón is toast,” he said.
The drive continued, over the Fourth of July weekend.
“The people of Los Angeles have spoken in a resounding way, with hundreds of thousands of residents adding their names to the recall petition and 37 cities voting no confidence in their district attorney,” the Recall DA George Gascón campaign said in a statement, Tuesday.
The statement continued: “The sheer magnitude of this effort, and time and investment required to get to this point, show how strong the public desire is to remove George Gascón from office. From day one, this recall has been led by the very victims who Gascón has abandoned, ignored and dismissed. When the recall qualifies, he will not be able to ignore them any longer.”
Gascón has been under fire from critics virtually since taking office, in December 2020, when he issued a series of directives many have blasted as being soft on crime. The directives include a rule against seeking the death penalty, a ban on transferring juvenile defendants to adult court and prohibitions on filing sentencing-enhancements in most cases.
Gascón has repeatedly defended his policies, saying his stances were well-known during his campaign and his election signified public support of his agenda.
Gascón has softened on some of his hard-line directives, in recent months, and a state appeals court panel recently sided with a lawsuit filed by his own prosecutors trying to block orders against filing sentencing enhancements or prior-strike allegations.
The recall drive gained some late fuel following questions about prosecutors’ handling of a criminal case against a man who, last month, fatally shot two El Monte police officers. Critics said gunman Justin William Flores had a history of arrests but was given a plea deal, last year, that allowed him to avoid any jail time for possession of a weapon, ammunition and methamphetamine.
Gascón had a news conference to defend the handling of the case, saying the plea deal was appropriate under the circumstances.
Historically, about 20% of signatures for recall campaigns are thrown out because someone who signed the petition wasn’t registered to vote or provided an incorrect address, said Joshua Spivak, a Senior Research Fellow at Berkeley Law’s California Constitution Center and author of a book on recall elections. That means they would need about 680,000 signatures to have the cushion needed.
If it does qualify for the ballot, history is on the side of the recall supporters, Spivak said. About 60% of recalls that made the ballot nationwide have succeeded.
Gascón criticized the signature-gathering process, in which people are paid as much as $15 for each signature they collect. He said some of those people use sleazy tactics to get voters to sign the petition even when they know little about the people they’re trying to push out of office.
Gascón said he was approached by a person at Costco collecting signatures for his ouster who asked if he wanted to get the rapists out of his neighborhood. The man, who said he was from Florida, didn’t realize who Gascón was.
“It’s a very mercenary approach,” Gascón said. “Most people think that they’re all volunteers who care about their community and there’s a number of those, don’t get me wrong. But the bulk of signatures are being collected by ways that are extremely misleading.”
In a recall election, voters would vote on whether to recall Gascón and would then pick from a slate of candidates hoping to replace him. If more than 50% vote to oust him, the replacement candidate with the most votes would replace him.
Gascón said he was confident he would survive any recall attempt.
“Much like we saw what happened with the governor’s race,” he said. “They got the signatures to put him on the ballot and then they lost miserably and I fully suspect that that will be the same thing here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.