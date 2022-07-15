The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office has completed the random sampling for verification of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón recall petitions and will proceed with a full check of all signatures submitted, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced, Thursday.
The Recall DA George Gascón Campaign submitted 715,833 signatures to the Registrar of Voters, on July 6.
“I’m so grateful that all 715,833 signatures will be counted & the voters voices of Los Angeles will be heard!” Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami tweeted.
The random sample was completed with 5% of the total number of signatures submitted (35,793 signatures). Based on the outcome of the random sampling technique, 27,983 petition signatures, or 78.18%, were found to be valid. This result falls within the threshold that requires the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to verify all petition signatures submitted, the announcement said.
If the number of valid signatures had exceeded 31,179, the petition would have been certified as sufficient. If the number of valid signatures was lower than 25,510, the petition would have been certified as insufficient. Because the number of verified valid signatures fell between these thresholds, a full check of all signatures submitted must be completed, no later than Aug. 17.
“Today is a good day. We are one step closer to ending the reign of lawlessness and lack of accountability for violent crime in Los Angeles,” Hatami said. “I’m very grateful that all 715,833 recall signatures will be counted. As I have said all along, this is going to be close. I’m so proud of all the hard work of all the volunteers.
“When all is said and done, I do believe there will be enough verified and valid signatures for this recall of George Gascón to get on the ballot. And I promise all my fellow Angelenos, one way or another, we will get George Gascón out of our city and county and bring back public safety for all.”
The Recall DA George Gascón Campaign needed 566,857 verified signatures to qualify for a recall election. The group surpassed that goal with three weeks left until the July 6 deadline. The petition drive continued as organizers hoped to collect as many as 700,000 signatures to account for those that would be invalidated.
Everyone wants Gascón out...Lets hang any POS that tries to go against the people's wishes with some B.S. technicality.
